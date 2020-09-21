City of Meridian celebrates singer Jamal Roberts

The city of Meridian paused temporarily Monday evening to honor singer Jamal Roberts with a ceremony and drive-thru parade at Dumont Plaza.
Roberts, a 2016 Meridian High School graduate, recently competed on BET’s Sunday Best, a gospel singing competition. The vocalist was one of the top three finalists on the show.
“Grateful,” is how Roberts described the evening, which included recognition from community leaders and city officials.
“This is my support system,” Roberts said, surveying the lawn at Dumont Plaza. “We’re all family – they’re pushing behind me constantly, and aggressively. So, I thank them for all their support.”
Roberts released his debut single “He’s Preparing Me” nationally to all digital outlet stores in August.
