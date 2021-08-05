CITY OF MERIDIAN FY’ 2022 BUDGET WORK SESSIONS
Third floor of the City Hall Auditorium at 601 23rd Avenue, Meridian.
Currently scheduled budget sessions:
Wednesday, Aug. 11: Park & Recreation 1:15 p.m.; Community Development 3: p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18: Police Dept.: 1:15 p.m.; Fire 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 25: Public Works 1:15 p.m.; Public Safety/Training Facility 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 1: BMG Presentation 1:15 p.m.; Administration 1:45 p.m.; Legislative 3 p.m.
