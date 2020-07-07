The Meridian City Council approved an agreement Tuesday with Mississippi Power to install dozens of cameras across the city.

Eight cameras will go up at James Chaney Park and Velma Young Park and 33 additional cameras and nine license plate recognition cameras will be placed around the city, according to Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly.

Some of those cameras would be able to detect gunshots and aggressive behavior, said Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman.

Mississippi Power said there are currently 20 cameras in three park areas.

Kelly estimated that the camera system could cost the city a minimum of $10,000 a month, but final costs have not been finalized.

He expected the cameras would be installed in the next four weeks.

“It’s important for the public safety of our citizens,” said Mayor Percy Bland, following the meeting. “It’s been something they’ve communicated to this administration that they want and need and we’ve delivered on that promise.”

The council also approved a resolution Tuesday in support of relocating the Lauderdale County Confederate monument.

N'spire Walker, a representative of a movement to remove the monument, addressed the council last month.

“It’s already hurting a lot of us even just being there,” she said Tuesday.

Walker also represented the group at a meeting of the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors on Monday and the board said it would discuss the issue further.

The monument is on public property owned and maintained by the county, according to County Administrator Chris Lafferty.

A state statute which prohibits the alteration of historical monuments and memorials erected on public property says “the governing body may move the memorial to a more suitable location if it is determined that the location is more appropriate to displaying the monument.”

“I, for one, was interested in this sort of a resolution just to say we do support this group’s initiative to relocate the monument,” said Council Vice President Weston Lindemann of Ward 5. “We don’t have the authority to do anything more than that.”

Walker has suggested that a Confederate cemetery in the county would be a better location.

Council member George Thomas of Ward 1 said Walker had the right reasons for moving the monument, but he still had too many questions, including who would pay for the relocation.

“I think we’re jumping in this too soon,” Thomas said. “I think we need to determine all these things before we start doing this.”

Lindemann and Council Members Dwayne Davis of Ward 2 and Kim Houston of Ward 4 voted in support of the resolution.

Thomas voted “present” and Council Member Fannie Johnson of Ward 3 was not present at the meeting.

Police brutality investigation

Later in the meeting, Lindemann called for the Meridian Police Department to provide information to the council for review to determine whether there was any misconduct by police in the March 27 arrest of Levi Gibbs.

In a letter that Lindemann said was written by Gibbs, Gibbs claimed officers punched him, and kicked him repeatedly after telling him he was stopped for speeding.

The city has said it does not believe there was any evidence of police brutality during the arrest.

Lindemann said he was not provided access to information he requested and that the administration had repeatedly said things that were not true.

“We’ve been told repeatedly that were no body cameras, even though the chief has said publicly that there’s zero tolerance for not having body cameras … and even though the dash cam footage clearly shows at least two body cameras on Meridian police officers,” Lindemann said.

Interim Chief Charles Coleman said the city had provided everything Lindemann requested.

“You’re openly calling me a liar when you stated that I told you that I did not have the footage,” Coleman said. “I simply stated to you that I had provided the footage to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and that I, in fact, had Mr. Levi Gibbs’ file.”

Houston said she was concerned the council's involvement might cause more harm than good.

“I think we need to go through the process of letting the professionals … that truly know how to investigate and get the facts of this matter because it is so serious,” she said.

The council voted 2-2 on the matter, with Lindemann and Davis in favor of the order and Thomas and Houston in opposition.