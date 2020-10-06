Candy Crawl in Meridian will have a smaller footprint this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past, children have walked around downtown, picking up candy from several local businesses. This year, the event will be limited to Dumont Plaza.
Laura Carmichael, the city’s community development director, said that businesses will set up tables in the plaza where children can pick up treats.
About 15 to 20 businesses will participate in this year’s event, which will take place from 4:30-6 p.m. on October 27.
Carmichael said some of the activities that are normally part of Candy Crawl will be absent this year, including inflatables. The event will include live music and food vendors, though.
The city will also be celebrating Halloween from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, Mayor Percy Bland said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The city is recommending health precautions for families participating in Halloween.
The city's mask mandate remains in effect through the end of October; Carmichael said trick-or-treaters and their parents must wear masks.
Halloween masks are not considered protective face coverings, she added.
Only people in the same household should trick or treat together on Halloween, and they should carry hand sanitizer with them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.