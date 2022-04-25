The City of Meridian is moving forward with a plan to join the Mississippi Wireless Information Network for communication for first responders.
The MSWIN system is a state-wide radio network that eliminates compatibility issues between local dispatch systems and allows first responders to coordinate between agencies and departments anywhere in the state.
The system was created after Hurricane Katrina due to communication issues between first responders coming from all around the state.
In a meeting April 19, the city council approved two memorandums of understanding with the Mississippi Wireless Communications Commission needed to join the MSWIN system.
Fire Chief Jason Collier, who is coordinating the MSWIN effort, said one agreement allows Meridian to use the MSWIN network and the other allows other first responders to use the city’s dedicated channels if needed.
“One of them is an MOU for the City of Meridian to use the MSWIN radio system, and the other is to, when we have our channels established, to allow others to use them in a mutual aid situation,” he said.
The council also approved applying for a grant from the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security to purchase MSWIN radios for Public Works and Public Safety employees. The grant, if approved, would buy 25 radios.
In February, the city council approved using $164,000 collected by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety for the city to purchase 68 MSWIN radios for the Meridian Police Department. Collier previously explained the money was collected through a $10 fee attached to citations.
Public Safety Director Doug Stephens said it would likely be three or four months before the city knows if it will receive the Homeland Security funds or not.
In addition to making communication easier for mutual aid, MSWIN is expected to save the city money.
Lauderdale County made the switch to the MSWIN system in October, and was able to replace vehicle radios with less costly handheld units because of the five MSWIN towers within range. The county also expected to save on the cost of maintaining its radio network as MSWIN is managed by the state.
Meridian is hoping to see similar cost savings from radios and maintenance as well.
While there is no cost to use the MSWIN system, Collier said it was difficult to know when the city would make the switch. He said the city needs to have enough radios to equip its first responders before it can switch.
“It depends on how quickly we can get all the radios we need,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.