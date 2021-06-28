City moves ahead with Frank Cochran Center repairs

The city of Meridian is moving ahead with plans to repair the Frank Cochran Center, which hasn't been used by the public since it was damaged in a December 2019 fire.
The city recently accepted Construction Services Inc.’s bid of $951,753 for the building renovations.
Trent Posey, the city’s parks and recreation director, said the center was the city’s most rented-out facility prior to the fire. He said the Meridian community wants to be able to rent out a facility the size of the Frank Cochran Center again.
“It was our largest facility in the city for people to rent out, have events at,” he said. “We would have proms there. We would have very, very large family reunions. We’d have events that would come here.”
Construction Services Inc. will install new flooring and framing in the area of the building damaged by the fire, Posey said. The company will also install a new kitchen, replace the air conditioning unit, add a sprinkler system to the facility, install new ductwork and replace some of the building’s exterior panels.
The project’s contract requires the contractor to complete the renovations in nine months, Posey said. However, Roland Terry of Construction Services Inc. said at the June 15 City Council meeting that he thinks his company may be able to finish the project in six months.
