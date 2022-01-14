The City of Meridian is on track and in compliance with the $126 million, 20-year consent decree with the EPA to resolve deficiencies in its sewer system.
In a recent city council meeting, Public Works Director David Hodge and Waggoner Engineering’s Ron Thompson, who serves as project manager for the consent decree, gave an update on where the city stands and what projects are being planned for the future.
“We’re in compliance with the EPA consent decree,” Hodge said. “We’re on schedule with all the consent decree requirements and documentations.”
Hodge said one of the things he did when he came on as public works Director last year was conduct an independent assessment of the decree. The assessment included input from public works, community development and the city’s finance and purchasing departments to get a city-wide picture of where Meridian stands and where it needs to improve.
Part of Hodge’s plan, he said, is to expand the in-house capability of public works to increase the level of service the department could provide. That effort brings both expanded opportunities for Meridian employees and cost savings by eliminating the need for outside consultants.
“Over time, hopefully in short and long term, our people will be trained and equipped to self perform a lot of this work,” he said. “We know we can’t put the consultants out of work completely in the long-term, but we want to be efficient. We want to have a smart approach.”
Hodge said he is also working to identify and pursue additional sources of funding for the consent decree. By being smart with the money set aside for the project, he said he hoped to minimize the burden the project will place on Meridian taxpayers.
On the construction side of the decree, Thompson said phase one of the project, replacing a section of the Hwy 11/80 trunk line, was completed ahead of schedule.
“One of the first things that needed to be addressed in the Hwy 80 trunk line,” he said. “There was some severe corrosion and collapses out there. So that phase one has been complete ahead of schedule, under budget. That part of the project is done.”
Thompson said phase two of the project, which includes a second part of the trunk line, is about 75% complete in the design phase. The design should be complete in the first quarter of 2021, he said.
Workers have also taken video of about 40,000 feet of sewer and storm water lines in the downtown area to locate weak and damaged areas that need repair, installed remote monitoring systems in the sewer lines to warn of potential overflows and worked to create and update maps needed to keep the city’s sewer systems running efficiently, Thompson said.
Resolving the sewer problems is part of the consent decree, but another big part is developing programs and positions within the city to make sure the deficiencies identified by the EPA don’t happen again.
Those programs, Hodge said are known as Capacity Management, Operations and Maintenance Documents, and must be signed off on by the EPA before they’re implemented. So far, he said, nine documents have been submitted and approved, including sewer management, emergency response, sewer overflow, information management and more.
“We’re in the process of implementing these programs,” he said.
Thompson said the programs set the standard operating procedures for the city’s maintenance and monitoring of the sewer system and how to properly respond to and resolve emergency situations when they occur.
Over the next year, Thompson said he and Hodge would be working with the city council to develop ordinances concerning the sewer system and giving the city the authority to enforce violations. In bringing new programs online, he said the city would also need to look at creating new positions within public works to administer the programs and monitor the systems being put in place.
Thompson said some of the newly-created positions should be able to be filled internally by training current public works employees. However, the city would need to look at bringing more people onboard.
“What we want to do is have a training program, be able to look at the internal people, create specific requirements and billets for those people and promote people,” he said. “You are going to have to bring some people in because you just don’t have the total number of staff you need to address the program.”
Hodge said there was still work to do before getting the hiring point. The positions, he said, would likely be brought to the council for a vote in 2023.
