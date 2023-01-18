City makes emergency repair to broken sewer line

The City of Meridian is taking emergency action after a broken sewer line was found Monday under Sowashee Creek.
In a council meeting Tuesday, Utilities Director Jimmy Eckman told council members the break in the line was significant and immediate action was needed to stop the leak.
“It came to our attention yesterday that there is a significant break in our sewer system,” he said.
Jason Gault of the engineering firm Kimley-Horn, said the broken line, which is off of Dale Drive near Mississippi Power, passes under the creek adding further complications to the repair process.
Kimley-Horn is one of three engineering firms contracted with the city for work on the EPA consent decree. The firm’s focus is on the city’s physical sewer infrastructure, including pipes, pumps and other means of getting sewer water to the wastewater treatment plants. Since the problem involves a broken sewer pipe, Gault said it falls under his firm’s contract and is eligible to be paid for out of the consent decree budget.
Unfortunately, Gault said, fixing the issue will not be quick and easy. The site of the break is actually under the creek, he said, and will take some detailed planning about how to go about making the repair.
“The pipes actually go down, across the creek and back up the other side, and it’s broken under the creek,” he said. “It’s not something that can be patched.
In the immediate future, Eckman said public works plans to install a temporary bypass that will solve the issue until a more permanent fix is designed and funded.
“The project is going to be a pretty significant project,” he said.
Mayor Jimmie Smith asked the council to approve an emergency declaration that will allow public works the leeway it needs to get the bypass installed.
“I request that we deem this an emergency,” he said.
City Attorney Will Simmons said the council had sufficient evidence that an emergency exists with testimony from public works employees and the request of the mayor. The declaration, he said, would allow the city freedom to purchase pipe and supplies to get the temporary bypass installed.
Gault said it will take about a week to get the temporary bypass in place. Once that is completed, the city and his firm will get to work planning and designing a project to permanently replace the broken pipe.
