City looks to outsource Union Station security

An uptick in travelers moving through Union Station has the city council looking at hiring private security to keep the area safe.
In a Nov. 22 work session, Community Development’s Terrence Davis and Scott Sollie met with the city council to discuss the higher than normal traffic volume and the impact it has on the town.
Davis said the closure of the Greyhound station in Jackson has pushed more people toward Meridian as the place to catch the bus, and the influx of people had outgrown what the station’s two security officers could manage.
According to Jackson’s WLBT, Greyhound stopped offering services in early October with litigation ongoing between the bus service and Jackson Redevelopment Authority in federal court. In a statement, WLBT reported Greyhound said it planned to bring bus services back to the city once a new terminal location had been found.
Davis and Sollie told the council the increase in travelers moving through Union Station has also increased the number of disturbances guards must deal with from both frustrated travelers and a number of aggressive vagrants.
While Meridian Police Department provides support when it’s able, the department’s staffing issues limit the number of officers available to respond. In several cases, Davis said, MPD officers have not been able to respond to the station due to high call volume, and community development employees had to back up the guards on their own.
“That’s putting us all in danger,” Davis said.
Issues also arise when busses are late or otherwise delayed, Davis said. Additional security would also be able to help direct travelers to local restaurants and hotels making a delay a less stressful experience for travelers and stimulating the local economy, he said.
Council members agreed to explore hiring private security to help with the influx of people. After discussion, the council tasked Community Development with drawing up a request for proposals with details of the security personnel’s duties, hours and number of guards needed per shift.
After review by the council, the RFP will be advertised for security companies to bid. Once the bids are received, the council hopes to have a better idea what bringing on private security would cost.
Private security was not included in this year’s budget for Community Development, Sollie said, but the department hoped the council can find the money to make it work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.