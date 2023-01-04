The Meridian City Council is looking to keep the city moving forward in 2023 as projects and programs continue into the new year.
In its first meting of 2023 on Tuesday, the city council heard updates on tree cutting, city audits, Union Station and more.
Mayor Jimmie Smith told the council he was working with the public works department to compile a list of paving projects that had been completed in the last year, as well as a second list of planned paving throughout the next 12 months.
Smith said he hoped to have the lists completed for council members to review by the next council meeting on Jan. 17.
At Union Station, Community Development Director Craig Hitt said his office was expecting a second contractor to come inspect the station’s HVAC system. The city is hoping the contractor can diagnose heating and air issues that has city crews stumped, he said.
Heat and air conditioning are working in some areas of Union Station but not working in others, Hitt said. The odd part, he said, is both the working and non-working rooms appear to be serviced by the same HVAC unit.
“It’s quite a mystery,” he said.
Hitt also said his department is working to bring a proposal to the council to take down eight or nine trees that are rotten or otherwise presenting a hazard to the public.
Although the city has identified more than 30 trees that need to come down, Hitt said his department only had $30,000 budgeted for the removals. The council would need to come up with more money if the remaining trees are to be taken down.
Councilman Dwayne Davis asked why only eight or nine trees would be included in the plan if there were more that had been identified a potential hazards. He said it might be better to wait until more funding could be found and rebid the project to include all of the trees on the city’s list.
Rebidding the project, Hitt said, would take at least an additional 60 days before any trees could come down. Community Development planned to use the funds it already has to address the most dire trees and wait to address other trees when additional money is available.
Hitt said it will be up to the council to decide whether to move forward with the eight or nine trees or wait for the additional funds.
In other business, the city is expecting to have a final version of its 2021 fiscal year audit within the next month or so.
Chief Financial Officer Brandye Latimer said the auditors were reviewing the city’s documentation and were planning a trip to Meridian to meet with city officials. If everything goes smoothly, she said, the city could have its final audit by the end of the month or slightly after.
Once the 2021 audit is complete, Latimer said work will begin on the 2022 fiscal year audit. The city is running about 18 months behind on its financial audits and hopes to catch up by the end of FY2023.
