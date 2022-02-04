The City of Meridian is looking to purchase new radios for the police department as part of an effort to join the Mississippi Wireless Information Network.
MSWIN, a statewide emergency communication system, was established after Hurricane Katrina to help eliminate compatibility issues between local first responder systems.
The communication network is managed by the Mississippi Wireless Communications Commission, and features multiple redundancies, statewide access and the ability to dedicate mission specific channels when needed.
On Monday, the city council approved sending a request to the Department of Safety for $164,000 to purchase the new radios.
Fire Chief Jason Collier, who is coordinating the radio purchase, said the funds were not a grant or a loan. When residents pay tickets, he said, a $10 fee is collected and sent to DPS for Meridian Police Department.
The money already belongs to Meridian Police Department to use for equipment purchases, Collier said.
In a Jan. 25 work session, Collier told the council he was looking to purchase 62 handheld radios to get MPD established on the MSWIN system. More radios would likely be needed to fully switch over, but the initial purchase would provide enough to cover all officers on a shift with a few to spare, he said.
Lauderdale County previously switched to the MSWIN system in October, and has been happy with the results. There are already five MSWIN towers within range for first responders to use, which eliminated dead spots in radio communications and allowed the county to replace some vehicle radios with less costly handheld units.
Collier said the city could see similar cost-savings for MPD as well.
Requesting the funds from DPS was the first step, Collier said. The next step would be to get quotes from radio suppliers on state contract and have the council authorize the purchase.
