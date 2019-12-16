City looks to improve lighting on Interstate 20

State and Meridian leaders are working to improve how the city looks to drivers traveling through on Interstate 20.
The city met with the Mississippi Department of Transportation last week on a project to overhaul the electrical foundation and convert old lights to LEDs, Mayor Percy Bland said.
“If you drive into our main four or five exits, the lighting is very bad,” Bland said. “We want our outer appearance before you even get off and come into the city to be uniform with what’s going on in the city.”
Inside the city, approximately 75 to 80 percent of the lighting uses LED lights, Bland said.
The section of the Interstate in question includes about 350 lights from the airport exit to Jimmie Rodgers Parkway, according to Rep. Charles Young (D - Meridian).
“Based on our meeting, we expect those repairs to be completed in the next couple of months,” Bland said.
The project would be fully funded by MDOT, according to Bland.
The Interstate lighting issues are mainly due to aging electrical infrastrastructure, he said.
The city expects to partner with the county on the project.
The update will make the city look better and be safer, Bland said.
