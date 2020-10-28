City looks at revamping old Velma Young Community Center in Meridian

The City of Meridian is considering renovating the old Velma Young Community Center.
The new Velma Young Community Center opened in 2017, and the old center nearby is not currently in use.
City councilman Dwayne Davis of Ward 2 told The Merdian Star that local residents did not want the building to be demolished because of its history. Over the years, the building has had several uses, like as a teen center and as a creative place.
“But now, we’re going to re-vamp it, where we’re going to get everything up to code,” Davis said.
The city council talked about the center at its work session on Tuesday and will discuss it again at its meeting on Nov. 3.
Davis would like to name the old center after Polly Heidelberg, a noted civil rights activist from Meridian. Heidelberg was friends with the three murdered civil rights workers James Earl Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael “Mickey” Schwerner.
“We are going to rename the building in her honor,” Davis said.
Trent Posey, Meridian’s parks and recreation director, said the renovations would include fixing the center’s roof, which is having leaking issues.
The city will also make changes to the building’s interior, including improving the kitchen. Posey said the city may also construct a trail around the building.
Once open, residents will be able to rent the space for events.
