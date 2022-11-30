City launches CodeRED system for emergency alerts

Residents who live or work in the City of Meridian have a new way to stay up-to-date with emergency weather alerts, road closures and more as Meridian rolled out its new CodeRED emergency alert system Wednesday.
Public Safety Director Doug Stephens said the new alert system will allow residents to sign up for alerts through email, text, landline and more.
“Our citizens and those who work inside the City of Meridian will be able to opt in and receive emergency notifications such as weather warnings, boil water notices,” he said. “Also you will receive general notifications. Those could be prolonged road closures and things of that nature.”
Registration for the CodeRED system is simple, Stephens said. Residents can text “MERIDIANMS” to 99411 or use the link on the city’s website, meridianms.org, and on the city’s social media.
For those without a smartphone or computer, Meridian Public Safety Department will be on hand to assist with registrations. Stephens encouraged those who need assistance signing up to call the department at 601-484-6890.
“Someone on our staff will take your information, register you for the notifications, and you will begin to receive those at that time,” he said.
Through the registration process, residents will be able to select the type of alerts they want to receive, Stephens said. A residents could choose to get weather alerts but not street closure alerts, he said, or vice versa.
Residents can also choose a variety of ways to receive notifications including landlines, cell phones, both voice and text, emails, the CodeRED app, social media and TDD devices for those who are hearing impaired, he said.
“There’s multiple options in how you can receive that and what messages you want to receive,” he said.
Within the next 24 to 48 hours, Stephens said a call will be made to all landlines in the Meridian area relaying information about the alert system and instructions to register.
While many residents may already be familiar with the emergency notification system from Lauderdale County Emergency Management, Stephens said the city does not have the ability to send messages through the county’s system.
In the future, he said he hoped to have both the city and county under one notifications system, but for now LEMA’s system would be for the county and the CodeRED system would be for the city.
Under the CodeRED system, Meridian departments will have the ability to make city-wide announcements or tailor an alert to few houses as need be, Stephens said. The notifications are based off of a users address, so those who live in the county but work inside the city will want to use their business address when registering
The system will also send out weather alerts from the National Weather Service and other emergency messages such as amber alerts and silver alerts.
As the city works to roll out the CodeRED system, Stephens said his department is expecting to receive an increased number of calls with questions about the system. Public Safety staff, he said, will do their best to find answers to all residents’ questions.
“We want to ask our citizens to be patient with us as we get this process kicked off,” he said. “This is going to be a great thing for the City of Meridian. It’s something a long time in coming.”
Residents who need more information about the system or help registering are encouraged to call 601-484-6890.
