City judge brings back community service for fines

Meridian residents with outstanding court fines will have another option to pay as Municipal Court Judge Dustin Markham is bringing back a community service credit program.
Markham said residents who choose to complete four hours of community service in a month will receive credit for that month’s payment on their city court fines.
“They can waive their payment obligation for the month,” he said.
Markham said he wanted to bring back a community service option to help residents stay out of jail and for them to do something good for the community. Some residents, he said, simply don’t have the money to pay their fines and others prefer to work off their fines.
“I wanted to give people another opportunity to pay off their fines and give back to their community,” he said.
To encourage residents to take part in the community service projects, Markham said those participating would be able to wear regular clothing and not orange jumpsuits or handcuffs like inmates wear.
Those who choose to participate in the program, he said, will be able to do so without shame or stigma.
“They’re going to be able to dress like a regular community service group,” he said.
The community service program is open to anyone with city court fines or on an existing payment plan, Markham said.
The first community service day is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, with monthly dates set for the remainder of the year, Markham said. The first community service day, he said, will be in partnership with the ACES (Arts & Community Events Society).
Since announcing the program, Markham said he's heard from multiple community organizations and city departments about projects that could be done under the community service program and welcomed further suggestions.
Between the city court amnesty days, where residents can work out a payment plan to satisfy their fines, monthly payment plans and the new community service program Markham said he hoped to provide alternatives for residents to settle their debts and stay out of jail.
