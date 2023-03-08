The Meridian City Council Tuesday approved hiring an engineering firm to help design a project to repair the 22nd Avenue bridge.
Public Works Assistant Director Mike Van Zandt told the council the contract will pay $39,722 to Garver, Inc., to develop a plan to fix the bridge and draw up a project for contractors to bid.
Garver, Van Zandt said, is the firm the state uses to help with complex bridge projects, and 22nd Avenue, is a complex bridge.
While it will be up to Garver to identify and solve all the issues that need to be addressed, Van Zandt said one of the things that must be done is repairing the bridge seals. Bridge seals, he said, are similar to a roof on a house in that they keep the water from getting to vulnerable materials inside.
“We’ve got to keep water from penetrating the bridge deck and undermining the bridge itself,” he said.
Addressing deficiencies with the 22nd Avenue bridge is a priority for the city after learning it was too steep to meet today's bridge requirements.
Gabe Faggard, with Neel-Schaffer engineering, told the council last year allowing the bridge to fall into disrepair was not an option. Modern building requirements do not allow bridges to be that steep, he said, and should the bridge need to be fully replaced, the new bridge will likely cut off access to Front Street.
The funds to pay Garver will be taken from the city’s internet use tax, with the construction costs coming out of the bond passed for the Sela Ward Parkway revitalization project in 2020. Van Zandt said the city will need to wait for Garver to develop and OPC — Opinion of Probable Cost — to make sure funds are where they need to be.
“At that point in time we’ll have a better idea of what construction costs will be,” he said.
In the meantime, Van Zandt said he had penciled in an estimate of $150,000, with the final cost likely to be less.
The city is also making progress on other projects around town, Van Zandt said. A sidewalk project along 24th Street is awaiting comments from Mississippi Department of Transportation, he said. The project, which is intended to help keep children safe as they walk to school, is expected to be ready to bid soon and is on track to be completed in October.
Also moving forward is a bridge replacement on 34th Street near the Meridian Activity Center is about to get underway, Van Zandt said.
The bridge, which has been closed for several years, will provide a second access point for residents to reach the activity center.
