City honors soul singer Al Wilson

More than 14 years after his death, soul singer Al Wilson is still being remembered in his hometown of Meridian.
Mayor Jimmie Smith declared June 19, 2022, as Allen "Al" Wilson Day in honor of the singer's notable life.
“It means the world to my family and me,” said Wilson's nephew, Mel Cole, who also has a footprint in the music business. “Uncle Al was my first mentor, and I learned a lot from him regarding entertainment.”
“I think God I'm in a position to be able to carry on his legacy,” Cole added. “It's something that I know he would have wanted for somebody in the family to be in entertainment, and I'm one of them.”
Cole dreams of his uncle receiving a star and being inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX).
Wilson was born on June 19, 1939, in Meridian. He began his career at the age of 12 and led his own spiritual quartet, singing in the church choir, and performing covers of country and western hits. His family moved to San Bernardino in 1958, and he found work as a mail carrier, office clerk, and janitor.
In 1966, Wilson was spotted by the manager Marc Gordon, who introduced him to the singer Johnny Rivers, who signed him to his Soul City label. Mr. Wilson’s first single, “The Snake,” in 1968, was a hit and was followed by “Do What You Gotta Do.”
“Show and Tell” was released in 1973, and the following year was No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 chart.
Wilson had several other hit singles, including “La La Peace Song,” “I’ve Got a Feeling (We’ll Be Seeing Each Other Again),” and “Count the Days.”
In later years he continued to tour clubs in Los Angeles and elsewhere.
Wilson died on April 21, 2008.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
