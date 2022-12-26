The City of Meridian is hoping the second time’s the charm as it works on a second application for a grant to renovate North Hills Street.
The federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE grant, is awarded through the U.S, Department of Transportation for projects that have a significant impact on the community.
The city first applied for a RAISE grant in February, but it was not selected as a winner. Public Works Director David Hodge told the council last week the city had a second chance.
Meridian’s first application scored well on the rubric used to select grant winners, Hodge said, but with more than 1,000 applications and funding for less than 200, scoring high was simply not enough.
“It’s a very competitive grant,” he said.
If selected, the city plans to use the grant to do engineering and design work on a project to overhaul and repave North Hills Street. In February, Hodge said completing the design work would put the city in a good place for additional grants to cover the cost of construction.
When complete, the North Hills Street project is estimated to be about $28 million.
The city council has authorized Neel-Schaffer Engineering to put together the city’s new application. The deadline to apply is February.
In other infrastructure business, the city council approved two contracts for work on city properties. The council voted unanimously to hire Davis and Purdy Architects to lead the design on the new Frank Cochran Center, which was damaged by fire in 2019.
The design phase of the project is expected to last four to five months before the project is put out for bid. The council hopes to see construction finish in Spring 2024.
The council also voted unanimously to hire architect Arjen Lagendijk to lead a roof replacement project at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The project will include removing the old roof to the deck before construction of a new roof begins. An estimated cost for the project is between $500,000 and $600,000.
