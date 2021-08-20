City of Meridian officials are strongly urging residents to wear masks and get vaccinated as the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“It’s imperative we realize our Meridian hospitals are at capacity,” Mayor Jimmie Smith said at a news conference Friday, flanked by Public Safety Director Doug Stephens and city council members “Ty” Bell Lindsey and Joseph Norwood.
“If someone gets ill, has a heart attack…the hospitals’ capacity to treat them is gone,” Smith added.
The Miss. Dept. of Health reported 363 COVID-19 cases via suspected community transmission in Lauderdale County between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14.
The county’s fully vaccinated rate is at 36%, and the partially-vaccinated rated, or residents who have received one shot, is at 44%.
In addition to enforcing a mask mandate for city workers, the city is also requiring visitors to wear masks inside city-owned buildings.
“Mask wearing is making a difference,” Stephens said, noting that the city only has 15 employees out due to COVID-19 related illnesses.
The city is planning to distribute masks next week, he said.
