Mayor Percy Bland has ended the City of Meridian’s mask order and replaced it with a “strong recommendation” to wear face coverings.
“After April 1, masks will no longer be a mandate, but residents are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering while in public,” Bland said in a press release on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the city announced that it had extended the city’s mask mandate to April 30. But on Wednesday, city officials said they had decided to change the mandate to a “strong recommendation” after careful consideration.
City officials are also encouraging residents to adhere to social distancing and hand-washing guidelines.
“Our goal is to support our citizens and local businesses while helping to maintain the public health, safety and welfare of our community,” Bland said.
Bland's annoucement comes as the state continues to report lower COVID-19 case numbers.
On Wednesday, Mississippi reported 288 new cases of the coronavirus and 19 additional COVID-19 related deaths. The state's COVID-19 vaccination rate also continue to rise.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 24% of Mississippi residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 15% of state residents are fully vaccinated.
