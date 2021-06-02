Local school districts are offering meal programs this summer.
The Meridian Public School District's program runs until July 23, according to a media release. The program will not be open on July 5 because of the July 4 holiday.
Children ages 18 and younger can receive free breakfast and lunch at Meridian High School, Northwest Middle School, Oakland Heights and T.J. Harris Upper Elementary schools. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at each site.
Lauderdale County School District
The Lauderdale County School District is offering free grab-and-go meals to anyone 18 years old and younger through June. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals can be picked up at Northeast Elementary School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.