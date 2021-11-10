Progress is being made repairing a bridge on Lizelia Road with both Lauderdale County and the City of Meridian making headway on their parts of the project.
The bridge repair project is being done by Lauderdale County; however, a main sewer line for the City of Meridian runs through the county’s right-of-way alongside the bridge. The main must be moved before the bridge work can be done.
Public Works Director David Hodge said the sewer main belonged to the city, so it was the city’s responsibility to move it.
In its Nov. 2 meeting, the Meridian City Council accepted a $248,925 bid from Hemphill Construction Company to relocate the pipe. The project will be paid, in part, by the county chipping in to help cover the cost.
Lauderdale County supervisors on Nov. 1 approved transferring $124,000, or 50 percent, from county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to help cover the cost of the project.
Restrictions on how ARPA funds can be spent have made it difficult for Lauderdale County to put to use. Road Manager Rush Mayatt told the board in a work session Oct. 28 giving the city the funds to help relocate the sewer main would benefit both county and city residents.
“This ARPA money has turned to be very difficult for us to spend,” he said. “It’s not as easy to allocate it as the city. They’ve got plenty of needs for water and sewer just to start with. They’ve already allocated all of their money, which was about half of what the county got.
Work on the Lizelia Road bridge could not move forward until the sewer line is moved, Mayatt said, and helping the city could lead to further cooperation between the two governments down the road.
“In my opinion, there’s no better way to make a valid effort than to use this money, which as proved to be difficult for us to spend, with the city to try and cover a multitude of projects that we know are upcoming.”
In a work session Wednesday, supervisors heard from John McCormick with The Capitol Group, a lobbying and consulting company, about the reporting requirements for the ARPA funds. McCormick said the requirements are strict enough the county could make a full-time position just for ARPA funds.
“You’re adding a complete other job for someone in the grants position,” he said.
McCormick said his firm is available to help the county navigate the ARPA guidelines and meet the reporting requirements to stay in compliance with state and federal laws. The county would decide what projects to do, he said, and The Capitol Group would help make sure the paperwork holds up under scrutiny.
District 3 Supervisor Josh Todd said the ARPA money sent to the city was the first $124,000 spent of the county’s $14 million ARPA allocation. The board, he said, was glad to have finally found a legal way to spend some of the federal funds.
“We’re happy because we finally got to spend a little bit of the money,” he said.
County Administrator Chris Lafferty said Mississippi Association of Supervisors was encouraging counties to find a consultant or program administrator like The Capitol Group to help identify legal uses of the money and assist with the paperwork on the back end.
The board of supervisors did not immediately approve a contract with The Capitol Group, but supervisors agreed there was a need for someone to help the county navigate the ARPA process.
Counties wrestle with ARPA
Lauderdale County is far from alone in hesitating to spend it’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act. Derrick Surrette, executive director for the Mississippi Association of Supervisors, said the massive federal program is proving a challenge for counties across the nation.
“It’s a challenge,” he said. “It’s an opportunity, but it’s a challenge as well.”
The past 24 months has forced county officials throughout the country to confront a lot of new issues, Surrette said. County supervisors haven’t dealt with a global pandemic before, and they haven’t had to allocate billions in federal stimulus, he said.
“There’s no playbook to go by,” he said.
On top of the novelty of the situation, Surrette said there is also the guidelines laying out how ARPA funds can be spent. Eligible uses for the funds include replacing lost revenue, mitigating COVID-19, premium pay for essential workers and investments in water, sewer and broadband. Those aren’t projects county supervisors are set up to do.
“What citizens elect county supervisors to do is maintain roads and bridges,” he said.
Infrastructure, courthouse functions, elections and maintaining the sheriff’s office are all the basic tenents of county government, Surrette said. Broadband and mitigating a global pandemic are not.
“That’s what we know how to do,” he said. “This money, these guidelines go way beyond that.”
Spending the ARPA funds are a challenge because much of what they can be spent on counties don’t know how to do. Taking on a new project in a way that benefits taxpayers and is fiscally responsible is a difficult task, Surrette said.
“If they had sent it to us and told us we could spend it on infrastructure, roads and bridges, we would be rolling it out,” he said.
But, Surrette said, counties are not going at it alone. Research, advise and resources are being pooled throughout the country at the federal, state and local levels, he said. Congress, the Department of Treasury, State Legislators, MAS, the national association of counties (NACO), everyone is working together to answer questions, identify projects and put the ARPA money to work helping their communities.
“We’re all in this together,” he said.
Counties have until 2024 to allocate the funds to specific projects, Surrette said, and the money must be spent by 2026. He said MAS is helping guide counties in handling the ARPA funds, but the clock is ticking, and counties need to move forward and start making decisions on spending the funds.
“We’ve told counties to proceed with caution but to proceed,” he said.
