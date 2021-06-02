Voters in Meridian will choose city council members in the general election on Tuesday, June 8.
In Ward 1, incumbent Republican George Thomas will face Rankin Elizabeth Eason, an Independent.
Incumbent Dwayne Davis won the Ward 2 Democratic primary and is unopposed in the general election.
In Ward 3, Joseph Norwood won the Democratic primary, unseating the ward’s current council member, Fannie Johnson. Norwood will face James "JJ" Scott (R) in the general election.
In Ward 4, Romande Gail Walker won the Democratic primary and is unopposed in the general election. The seat is open because current Ward 4 council member Kim Houston ran in the Democratic primary for mayor.
In Ward 5, Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey, who won the runoff for the Democratic nomination, will face Republican Chad Acton on June 8. The seat is open because current Ward 5 council member Weston Lindemann is running for mayor.
