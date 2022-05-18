City council says traffic light will stay

The Meridian City Council on Tuesday voted to keep a traffic light at the intersection of A Street and 22nd Avenue after hearing concerns from residents about safety and traffic flow.
The light, which was originally included in the $4 million remodel of Sela Ward Parkway, a section of 22nd Avenue between Front Street and I-20 considered to be the gateway to Meridian, was removed from the plans in February without notifying the council.
After learning from residents about the signal's removal from the plans, council members heard from project manager Gabe Faggard of Neel-Schaffer Inc. in an April 26 work session about why the light was removed.
Faggard told the board a traffic study had shown the light was not warranted based on the amount of cars using that intersection. Additionally, he said, the parkway remodel calls for traffic leaving downtown to only have one lane at the A Street intersection, and adding a stop light would cause traffic to back up.
On Tuesday, Faggard said the current A Street light has been disconnected to allow for construction crews to work in the area. The intersection with 22nd Avenue right now is a “right in, right out” intersection, which is how traffic would have flowed without the light.
“As I mentioned at a work session a few weeks back, what we then proposed to do is use B Street and the signal there,” he said. “They’re within one or two blocks of 22nd Avenue along A Street. You can cut over to use B Street and use the signal there, and that’s what we’re asking for as we have the lights temporarily disconnected.”
Faggard said it would likely take about six months before the new traffic light could be delivered and installed. The cost of the light was previously estimated to be about $250,000.
Consent Decree
In other business, the city council moved forward with projects related to the EPA consent decree.
Council members approved applying for a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant to help fund the replacement of the West Meridian Trunk Line. The 30-inch line is expected to cost about $4.7 million to replace. The city hopes to learn in August whether or not its application was approved.
The council also approved the purchase of four sewer bypass pumps from Hydra Service Inc. at a cost of $351,468.
Public Works Director David Hodge said the pumps were “like a hammer to a carpenter.” They are used to create a bypass in the sewer line to allow for repairs or maintenance of the pipes without interrupting service.
The plan, Hodge said, is to rotate the pumps in use, with three being used at a time and one held in reserve.
Hodge said the city is currently renting bypass pumps at a cost of $20,000 to $30,000 per month. At that rate, he said the pumps will pay for themselves within a year.
“You pay these back in pretty short term,” he said.
