City council hears from Young Hotel owners

Members of the Young family met with city council members Tuesday to discuss the future of the historic E.F. Young Jr. Hotel in Meridian.
The city condemned the hotel and closed the street in September 2021 after seeing the building’s outer wall was near collapse. After months of silence on the matter, council members sought clarification from the Young family about what was being done to address the problem.
Although the hotel has not been fixed or torn down, the Young family said it hopes to dispel the notion nothing had been done.
“It doesn’t sound like the council is aware of the activities that are going on,” Arthur Young said.
Since the street was closed, Young said there have been multiple meetings between the hotel owners and city administration to discuss the issue. The Young family has worked with the city, Meridian Historic Preservation Committee, and demolition contractors to develop a plan for the dilapidated building.
While the building is a piece of history and the family would like to preserve it if at all possible, Young said the cost to restore the hotel is too high. Currently, he said, the family is waiting for written approval from Meridian Historic Preservation Committee to demolish the building.
Additionally, Young said, the family is waiting for a letter from the city releasing them from liability from the demolition. After speaking with contractors, he said, it’s possible tearing down the hotel will cause damage to the event venue, The Ruins, which shares a wall with the hotel. Without addressing the liability, he said, no contractor will take on the project.
Veldore Young Graham said the family just needs the city to help work through the process and get something done.
Communication issues have plagued the project, which has been ongoing since 2015, she said, and the family is hoping to get the council, city administration and historic preservation commission on the same page to work out what can and cannot be done.
“We’re just asking for assistance,” she said. “We’re asking for help making sense of all this. We need answers.”
The E.F. Young Jr. Hotel is a piece of Meridian’s history, Young said. A part of the city’s historic district and part of the African American Business District, tourists and visitors from across the globe come to Meridian to see the hotel, he said.
If at all possible, the family would prefer to save the hotel and preserve its history for future generations, and the family is actively seeking partnerships and funding that could help restore the building. However, Arthur Young said, if it must be demolished then that is what the family will do.
“Right now, we’re asking for time,” he said.
