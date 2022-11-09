The Meridian City Council is assessing several engineering contracts that fall underneath the city’s consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency.
In a work session Tuesday, the council heard from Public Works Director David Hodge and Waggoner Engineering’s Ron Thompson about what contracts the city has and why it has them.
“Each of them has different strengths,” Hodge said.
Currently, the city has engineering contracts with Waggoner, Kimley-Horn and Neel-Schaffer. Thompson explained each firm is tasked with overseeing a different aspect of the consent decree.
Waggoner Engineering, Thompson said, is tasked with overseeing the consent decree as a whole. That work includes looking for funding opportunities, drawing up plans and creating bid packages for the city to advertise for bid, making sure projects meet EPA standards and more.
Kimley Horne is tasked with focusing on the sanitary sewer systems, including the pipes and physical infrastructure, wastewater treatment processes and making sure water disposal follows federal guidelines for pollution and safety, Thompson said.
Finally, Thompson said, Neel-Schaffer is tasked with overseeing the wastewater treatment plant. The city’s plant needs about $3-$5 million in equipment repair and upgrades to keep it functional and able to meet the city’s current needs, and Neel-Schaffer is in charge of the design, engineering and execution of those projects.
“With the wastewater treatment plant as old as it is, there’s a lot of equipment replacement, activities that have to be done now,” he said. “We can’t allow the plant to continue to deteriorate and not meet the current needs.”
Additionally, Neel-Schaffer will be taking the lead on a larger renovation or construction project at the wastewater treatment facility. Thompson said the city is waiting on updated guidelines from the EPA to know whether the current plant can be retrofitted to meet the standards or if a new plant is needed, but Neel-Schaffer will be tasked with completing that project as well.
Hodge said he understood it might be difficult to see why the city needs three engineering firms, but the work each one does is to the benefit of Meridian residents. As an example, Hodge said, the city was recently awarded just under $9 million in matching American Rescue Plan Act funds from the state. Getting those funds, he said, was based on the work each engineering firm did.
“These engineers right here helped us get shovel ready,” Hodge said. “That was a major criteria, the reason why we got the money.”
Those ARPA funds, when paired with the city’s matching ARPA funds, will free up more than $19 million for projects that would have been paid for with borrowed money Meridian residents would have to pay back.
Thompson said the ARPA funds were geared toward construction, including the Hwy 80 Trunk Line Phase 2-A project, sewer repair and replacements in the medical district and other consent decree projects ongoing throughout the city.
Under the current contracts, the city will pay Waggoner Engineering up to $4 million over the next three years, Kimley-Horn up to $3 million over the next three years and Neel-Schaffer up to $2.5 million over the next three years, for a total of $9.5 million.
Heading into the new year, Thompson said Waggoner would begin implementing electronic reporting into Meridian’s Public Works department to log work orders, track maintenance and help keep track of projects. The software, he said, would help everyone from paving crews to department heads stay on the same page and keep up to date with important projects.
Also in 2023, Thompson told the council it would be time for a second bond issue for the consent decree. The city previously issued $41 million in bonds in 2020 and has about $13 million remaining. With the remaining funds, he said he would recommend the city start looking at the bond process sometime in January.
