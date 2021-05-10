In an effort to finalize damage assessments from last week’s storm, city residents are encouraged report any home or structural damage by noon on Wednesday, May 12. Those who have not reported storm damage may do so by calling 601-484-6890. Information gathered will be reported to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
Residents are also encouraged to follow removal guidelines including placing all storm debris on roadside curbs.
If private contractors are hired for debris removal, it is their responsibility for the disposal.
