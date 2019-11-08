The Lauderdale County circuit clerk warns of a scam citing jury duty to solicit money from victims.
"At no time is there any money discussion concerning jury duty," Circuity Clerk Donna Jill Johnson wrote. "This caller does not mention money until the second or third, call after they feel convinced you are really concerned."
Johnson said the scammer references details about the victim's names and addresses to trick them.
