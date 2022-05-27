Circuit Clerk: Check calendars for June 7 primary

Circuit Clerks throughout the state are reminding residents to vote absentee if work or vacation will take them out of town for the June 7 primary election.
Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said absentee ballots are available at her office for residents who need to vote absentee.
“Circuit Clerks are asking voters to look at their calendar to make sure there is no conflict as a vacation, surgery, a conference, etc., that would hinder a voter going to their precinct to vote,” she said.
In addition to being open normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Johnson said her office will also be open 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 28 to give residents who can’t come during the week an opportunity to vote absentee.
This year’s primary election will be for the Republican Ballot only as only one Democrat, Shuwaski Young, is running.
On the ballot, Incumbent Rep. Michael Guest will face off against two primary challengers, Michael Cassidy and Thomas B. Griffin.
Johnson said residents who vote in person will use paper ballots to cast their vote. The paper ballots, she said, are much faster and have eliminated the long lines some precincts experienced with the county’s previous touchscreen voting systems.
“Lauderdale County has returned to using paper ballots with scanners and no longer have the touchscreen’s which in the past had caused long lines,” she said. “Voters are encouraged to vote at the precinct level as you are able to walk in and walk out fast and efficient.”
Voters are encouraged to check their voter registration card to see which county precinct they should vote at, Johnson said. Some residents, she said, will have a different precinct than last year’s mayoral and city council elections.
“For your vote to count, the voter needs to be in their correct precinct, and every time you move, your Circuit Clerk needs to be notified, even if it’s next door or across the road,” she said.
For questions about absentee voting or the upcoming primary election, contact the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office at 601-482-9731.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.