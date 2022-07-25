Chunky River Farms auction Aug. 6

Riverfront property in Chunky is being offered at auction in 6± acre to 25± acre riverfront parcels or as an entirety.
Chunky River Farms is situated on 100± acres with over a half mile of river frontage on the Chunky and Chickasawhay Rivers and includes a lodge. The property offers building sites with two trophy bass lakes, hunting, walking trails, canoeing, kayaking and tubing.
The three bedroom and two bathroom lodge with a large deck offers relaxation, entertainment and lake views. There are seven artesian wells situated on the property and an island.
International Auction LLC of Gadsden, Alabama, will conduct the auction of the property known as Chunky River Farms on Aug. 6 with registration starting at 9 a.m. and auction at 10 a.m. The property can be viewed Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, July 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Friday, August 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bidder deposit is required to bid in the amount of $10,000 per acreage parcel, $15,000 for lodge parcel or $50,000 for the entirety payable by personal check, company check or certified funds. Bidder deposits are returned to unsuccessful bidders.
The auction will take place live on-site, with telephone and internet bidding available. For more information, contact International Auction LLC at 888-861-0999, or nights and weekends 256-490-3066; or visit www.InternationalAuctionLLC.com.
