Christmas Tree lighting set for Dec. 6

Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

City of Meridian Public Works employees continued work on the city's Christmas tree Tuesday. The city will kick off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. The free event is a holiday tradition of music, celebration and family fun.

This year's event will include the decorating and lighting of individual Christmas trees created by local students. There also will be live music from Johnathan Quigley and a performance by Carol Merrill Academy's Corps de Ballet.