With the annual lighting of the City of Meridian’s Christmas tree Wednesday evening, the local holiday season is in full swing.
The tree lighting ceremony included performances by The CMA Corps de Ballet, live choral music and refreshments.
Festivities continue when the Christmas parade rolls through downtown Meridian at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. This year’s theme is “Creating Christmas Memories.”
Local businesses, organizations, churches, and school groups are invited to participate in one of the area’s largest nighttime Christmas parades.
Other festivities on Saturday include:
• 7:30 a.m. - Celebrate the festivities in Demopolis, Alabama as they celebrate the 50th annual Christmas on the River. Jingle Bell Run starts the morning with a bang.
Enjoy arts, crafts, and food at Fair in the Square from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mid-day features the Day Parade at 11:30 a.m. with huge paper-mâché floats. The day culminates with the Nautical Parade and fireworks on the Tombigbee River at 8 p.m. Enjoy the parade under the stars on the banks of the river or at the Gala.
• 8:30 a.m. - St. Patrick School 2021 Candy Cane 5K Dash and Fun Run, 2700 Davis St.
• 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. - Winter Wonderland at the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian. Gather your crew for a festive cookie decorating class. Includes admission, a box of baked cookies, and supplies for the class. Best suited for children 5 and up. Register online in advance to secure your spot. $20/person; $15/person, members price.
• 10-11 a.m. - Grinch and Grins at Uptown Meridian (formerly Bonita Lakes Mall). Join the Grinch for cookies, milk and crafts at the Food Court.
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The 2021 Trees of Christmas Holiday Tours at Merrehope are open daily and will continue through Thursday, Dec. 30. Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, 12. Admission for tours is $15 for adults, military and senior citizens $10 and students $5. Children under six are admitted free. The event will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. 905 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
• 7 p.m. - The Meridian Symphony Orchestra presents Peppermint Pops at the MSU Riley Center. The Meridian Symphony Chorus will be joined by handbell artist Danny Lyons, a Mississippi native.
Local Christmas parades
Newton - Thursday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m.
Decatur - Friday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m.
Stonewall - Saturday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m.
Union - Saturday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia - Monday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m.
Quitman - Monday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m.
Dekalb - Thursday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.