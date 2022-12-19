photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
Residents of East Mississippi and West Alabama flocked to Marion on Saturday as the town celebrated the Christmas season with two holiday events. The day kicked off with the Marion Police Department Foundation’s annual toy drive, which provided hundreds of children with gifts, and ended with the town Christmas parade along Dale Drive. After the parade, the day of festivities was capped off with a firework display near the four-way stop.
