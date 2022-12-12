Christmas comes to Marion Saturday

Christmas is coming to Marion on Saturday, Dec. 17, with the Marion Police Department Foundation’s Toy Drive kicking off the festivities at the Hamasa Temple Shrine.
Chief Randall Davis said this year’s toy drive is expected to provide gifts to 800 up to 1,000 children from the East Mississippi and West Alabama area.
“We’re going to open the door for everybody,” he said. “We don’t care where they come from. We want it to be that no one, if we can help it, wakes up on Christmas day without a gift.”
With costs soaring due to inflation and supply chain issues, Davis said MPD is planning for a large crowd and is expanding its toy drive to help. In addition to toys, he said a raffle is also planned for some items families may not be able to afford this year.
“We’re going to raffle off a lot of things that some people can’t afford,” he said. “TV’s, vacuums, barbecue grills, crock pots. You name it, we’re going to raffle it off.”
While children and families pick out gifts at the shrine, Davis said hams and turkeys will be delivered to Marion’s seniors, and fruit baskets will be delivered to the nursing homes.
“We’re going to cover everything,” he said.
As in previous years, Davis said the annual toy drive will likely continue throughout the week as MPD works to distribute additional toys, sporting goods and gifts across the region to residents who were not aware of the toy drive or were not able to come to the event.
MPD will also work to distribute gifts across East Mississippi and into Alabama as needed to help bring holiday cheer to anyone in need.
“We’re going to help everyone, and that’s the game plan,” he said. “West Alabama, East Mississippi, you name it. Kemper County, Newton County, Neshoba, where every they come from, we’re going to be there for them that day. That’s a guarantee.”
For those interested in helping with the toy drive, Davis said unwrapped gifts can be delivered to Marion Town Hall or contact MPD at 601-483-9573. Monetary donations can also be made to the Marion PD Foundation, which is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
While toys and gifts already threatened to bury his office, Davis said no assistance would be turned away. MPD would make space, he said, to help another child or family have a wonderful Christmas.
“We’re going to make space even if I have to put it on top of this building,” he said.
Marion Christmas Parade
Following the toy drive, the Town of Marion Christmas Parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. along Dale Drive. The parade will begin near the corner of Dale Drive and Marion Drive and head South on Dale Drive to Lindley Road. The end of the parade will be on Lindley Road near the fireworks stand.
Parade lineup will begin at 4 p.m. on Marion Drive.
Tim Miller, who is the town’s government affairs consultant, said a fireworks display is scheduled immediately following the parade.
“Mayor Gill and the Marion Board of Aldermen are excited about this event and are inviting the public to come out and celebrate the Christmas season in Marion,” he said.
Signup to participate in the parade is free. Those interested in participating in Marion’s Christmas Parade can contact Kannferguson24@yahoo.com.
