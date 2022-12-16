Christmas comes early for new nurses at Anderson

Christmas came early Friday morning as former nursing students found a permanent home at Anderson Regional Health System.
Over the last six months, 16 newly graduated nurses have been part of the system's inaugural nurse residency program, in which they received intensive training in various departments in the hospital.
The residents officially graduated from the program and were matched with their new position in one of Anderson’s nursing units.
“I'm feeling good, relieved, and excited to be on my new journey,” resident Gabrielle Jones said. “This process has really helped define who I am as a nurse and determine where I want to be in my career.”
“I have chosen the ER, and that completely shocked me. I didn't think I would want to do the ER but going through this program has given me a lot of confidence, and I’m ready to get started,” Jones added.
The residency is an extensive 12-month program for graduate nurses or licensed registered nurses with less than one year of experience. It aims to give them the clinical setting with classroom learning, simulations, and clinical orientations with an experienced practitioner.
Natalie Breazeale said she is excited about the next chapter, but is nervous as she is still a new nurse.
“This is really nerve-wracking, but I'm excited to work at Anderson’s 3 East unit,” Breazeale said. “I enjoyed my time there. It was a lot of wound care and orthopedics, and I found that interesting, so I think I will enjoy it.”
“It's really helped me because I don't think I would’ve made it this far without this program. Just having a preceptor by my side if you need anything was great. If I have any questions, they were there to help me, so I really appreciate them,” Breazeale emphasized.
Anderson's Chief Nursing Officer, Wes Garrison, said the goal was to get the residents in the right place the first time, helping make their transition to the professional work environment smoother.
“It's a great feeling to see these nurses get matched to their specific unit,” Garrison said. “Many of our nurses came in with an idea of what they thought they wanted, but when they had those experiences, they realized that was not where they wanted to be. I believe we’ve done exactly what we intended, and I can’t wait to do that for more.”
“I think this program will help them be successful, help us keep them here, and I think it will be a great recruitment tool for us and others because they are going to want this type of experience when they come out,” Garrison added.
