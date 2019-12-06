Christmas comes early for Meridian students

Christmas came early for a group of elementary students in Meridian Friday morning, with Santa Claus and the Grinch in attendance.
Students at Ross Collins Career and Technical Center put on a Polar Express event for kindergarteners and first graders in the Meridian Public School District.
Students were spotted making Christmas ornaments, reading the book "Polar Express," playing bingo, drinking hot chocolate and taking pictures with Santa Claus.
The purpose of the event was to raise money so students can attend a Mississippi Educators Rising Conference in February, said Dena Patterson, instructor of the Teacher Academy.
Patterson said construction and culinary arts students built the train and provided food for the event. Because her students hope to be teachers, they were in charge of the event, she said.
Na’Shanti Tims, 16, is one of those students.
She said the event allowed her to learn different types of teaching tools.
“I think this is really fun because it will prepare me in becoming a teacher,” she said.
