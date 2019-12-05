Christmas Related Events for this weekend:
Friday, Dec. 6
• Christmas Parade in Decatur - 6 p.m.
• Elf the Musical at the Meridian Little Theatre - 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
• Milk and Cookies with Santa at Bonita Lakes Mall, 9 a.m.
• Christmas On The River in Demopolis, Ala. - 9 a.m.
• 10 annual WhistleStop Marketplace at the Historic Newton Depot in Newton - 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Meridian Christmas Parade “Parade of Toys” - 5 p.m.
• Shubuta Christmas Parade - 11 a.m.
• Enterprise Christmas Parade - 6 p.m.
• Union Christmas Parade “A Hometown Christmas” - 6 p.m.
• “Christmas Canon” Roxy Theatre in Newton - 7 p.m.
• Peppermint Pops at MSU Riley Center - 7 p.m.
• Elf the Musical at the Meridian Little Theatre - 7 p.m.
