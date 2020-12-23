Christmas a special holiday for adoptive families around Meridian

There’s an old saying that goes “There’s no place like home for the holidays.”
That’s especially true at Stacy Barr’s home, where the holidays will be extra special this year.
Barr, a single dad, will celebrate Christmas with his newly-adopted son, Dakota.
While Dakota’s adoption was finalized on Nov. 20, the two began their life together more than two years ago when Barr agreed to foster the young man in April 2018.
Barr knew there were so many children who needed love and support, but three years ago, he never dreamed his willingness to offer foster care would one day give him a son.
“I’ll never forget the day he came to live with me,” Barr recalled. “He was scared, I was scared. He and I had never met. I knew his name, but I’m pretty sure when the social worker left, he didn’t even know my name. Today, he shares my name.”
As a foster parent, Barr has shared many great adventures with Dakota.
“We’ve shared so many great times,” Barr said. “The beach, New Orleans, the Great Smoky Mountains, MSU sporting events, Saints games. All of those were the first-time trips for him, and in many ways, for me as well.”
“At some point, I knew Dakota was the son I would adopt because God said he was,” Barr said. “I’ve told Dakota that I can’t explain why he went through the things he went through in this life, but God had a plan. He knows all things, and He is always good.”
Today, Dakota is a junior in high school. He and Barr are beginning to discuss college and career options. He is a straight-A student with unlimited possibilities for his future.
“Since day one, I’ve felt at home in the Barr family, and I’ve never felt left out or treated differently,” Dakota said. “They’ve been nothing but kind and loving, and I’m proud to say I am a Barr. I look to make the name proud and my family proud.”
'I felt like the Lord had planted a seed in our hearts'
Throughout the adoption process, Barr, an avid runner, has shared the ups and downs of this experience with his fellow running enthusiast, Dusty Culpepper.
Culpepper and his wife, Tori, began their journey to adoption about the same time. The Culpeppers hope to add a little girl from India to their family of five.
For the Culpeppers, adopting a child born in another country is a bit different from a traditional American adoption.
“It’s a roller coaster process of hurry up and wait, and with the impact of COVID-19 everywhere, there is even more waiting,” said Dusty Culpepper. “There is a detailed 28-point checklist, and each step takes a lot of time and determination.”
Tori Culpepper vividly remembers the Saturday morning in 2017 when her husband suggested they might add a sibling for Mary Ashley (18), Calvin (16), and Cade (13).
“I remember I started crying because I felt like the Lord had planted a seed in our hearts,” she said. “We began asking questions; we chose our adoption agency, and finally, after looking at profiles of children with special needs, we chose our little girl who will be named Elly Ruth,” she adds.
Currently, their adoption plan has been filed in court, and the Culpeppers are awaiting a hearing date. Depending on how quickly that takes place, the trip to India could be as early as spring or as late as the fall of 2021.
Their hope is to have Elly Ruth by Christmas of next year. She already has a stocking.
International adoption is quite costly. The Culpeppers have raised most of the money they will need, but they still hope to raise about $6500 to meet all of their requirements.
“We have delayed our fundraising as long as we could," Dusty Culpepper adds. "People are hurting out there due to the pandemic, so we hesitate to ask for donations. Earlier this year, Mary Ashley organized a t-shirt fundraiser that helped raise $4000."
Both parents are proud of their daughter’s efforts, as well as the whole family’s commitment to come together.
Every Wednesday, after church, we come together as a family, read a chapter from the Bible, and each of us prays for our little girl," Dusty Culpepper said.
“I walked in Elly Ruth’s room the other night, and Mary Ashley was reading one of the little books we have for her. She was reading in character, practicing for when her new little sister comes home,” Tori Culpepper says.
Mary Ashley Culpepper says she and her siblings are excited and nervous.
“We don’t know what to expect from a little girl who has lived a half a world away; we will have a lot to learn, a lot to adapt to,” she said.
Cal Culpepper agrees, saying “I've always wanted a baby sister, but I never dreamed I would get my wish.”
Throughout this time, The Culpeppers knew about Stacy Barr’s journey with fostering and adoption, so he and many other friends and family members supported them in the desire to bring Elly Ruth home.
“As an advocate for fostering and adoption, I encourage others to consider it," Barr said. "Not only consider it but to do it. There are so many children out there who need love and acceptance.”
