Christina Danford named Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi

Christina Danford of Forrest County was named 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi at Evangel Temple Saturday night.
Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi, which is in its 65th year, is a scholarship program for rising high school seniors. The competition occurred last week in Meridian and featured 29 competitors. They were evaluated on their scholastics, their interview with a judges’ panel, a talent that they showcased, their fitness routine and their self expression.
Sanford, who attends Sacred Heart Catholic High School, is the daughter of Drs. Joseph and Elizbeth Danford of Hattiesburg, according to Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi. Danford’s accomplishments and hobbies include NCAA 4-Star Tennis, International High School Honors Orchestra, All-State Cross Country, CocaCola Scholar Athlete and Hattiesburg Mayor’s Youth Council. She plans to attend the United States Naval Academy and become a military physician.
Presley Bauer of Pearl River County was named first alternate, Neeley Robertson of Jones County won second alternate and Sarah High of Petal was awarded third alternate.
Abigail Vargheese of Clinton won Overall Scholastic, while Danford won Overall Talent. Julia Johnson of Marion County earned of the accolade of Overall Self-Expression, and Kiersen Easley of Choctaw County won Spirit of DYW. Faith Shumaker of Neshoba County won the Be Your Best Self Essay competition.
Danford will compete in the Distinguished Young Women National Finals in Mobile, Alabama, next summer.
