Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Shemah Crosby, the 2021-2022 Choctaw Indian Princess, stopped in Meridian Monday ahead of the upcoming opening of the 72nd Choctaw Indian Fair. Crosby is from the Standing Pine Community and is studying anthropology at Mississippi State University. The Choctaw Indian Fair kicks off Wednesday with opening ceremonies hosted by Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben at 6 p.m. followed by the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant at 7 p.m.