Choctaw Indian Princess visits Meridian

Bianca Moorman / The Meridian Star

Elisah Jimmie, the 2019-2021 Choctaw Indian Princess, was spotted strolling around Meridian with her father, Elijah Jimmie on Thursday. Ms. Jimmie will crown the new princess during the 71st Choctaw Indian Fair, which opens with the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14. Thirteen young women will compete for the honor of becoming the 66th Choctaw Indian Princess. The pageant is scheduled to begin after the opening ceremonies hosted by Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben at 6 p.m.