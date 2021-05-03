CHOCTAW EXPRESSIONS

photos by Bianca Moorman/The Meridian Star

Members of The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians take part in a traditional dance at The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience on Saturday. The event kicked off a new exhibit at the Max called "Choctaw Expressions."

Bianca Moorman/The Meridian Star

Alexis Pyawasit Vaughn and her husband Roderick Pyawasit Vaughn make jewelry at The Max on Saturday. 
Bianca Moorman/The Meridian Star 

Amanda Bell teaches Issac DeFatta, 8 how to play stickball at the Max on Saturday. 

GALLERY: Celebrating the culture of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

