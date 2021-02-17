The Choctaw Area Council of Boy Scouts of America will hold its annual breakfast in March.
The 13th Annual Eagle Club Breakfast is planned for March 11 at the Kahlmus Auditorium at MSU Meridian. Doors will open at 7 a.m., with the program being held from 7:30 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. to accommodate the schedules of area businessmen and women, a media release said.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed, with round tables of six and meals will be delivered to each table. The event will be held virtually if CDC and state guidelines determine if the event cannot be held, the release said. The event will be catered by Pretty Presentations.
The keynote speaker will be motivational speaker Terry Fossum, who is best known as the winner from the Fox show "Kicking and Screaming."
The event will launch another year of Scouting in East Mississippi and West Alabama and the 2021 Friends of Scouting Campaign, which serves as the primary funding source for the Council, providing over $250,000 in support each year for scouting programs.
“The Eagle Club Recognition Breakfast provides us with a wonderful opportunity to report on the impact of the many programs we offer in our area,” Ken Kercheval, Scout Executive/CEO said in a media release.
Kercheval also said the event also enables the Council to efficiently gather pledges and monetary gifts from both individual and corporate donors.
“This approach frees up valuable time for our staff members and volunteers, so we dedicate our efforts to the Council’s growing membership and program,” he said.
More information can be found by contacting Kercheval at 601-527-7464, or via e-mail at ken.kercheval@scouting.org. People may also call the office at 601-693-6757 or visit the agency's web page at www.cacbsa.org.
