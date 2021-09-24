Lauderdale County residents are invited to attend a free lunch and learn event to get answers to questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.
Community Health Improvement Network, which is organizing the event, hopes to dispel myths and alleviate concerns about the vaccines.
“We hope meeting at a familiar place in the neighborhood and presenting accurate information about the vaccine will help those who have questions decide to get vaccinated,” CHIN president Beverly Knox said.
At the event, local medical professionals will present information about the COVID-19 vaccines and answer questions from the community. Free on-site vaccinations will also be available.
The lunch and learn will be held a noon Tuesday, September 28 and again at noon Thursday, September 30 at the Freedom Rock Cathedral. There is no cost to attend, and all are invited.
For more information about the lunch and learn event, or to RSVP, visit the CHIN Facebook page, facebook.com/chinlauderdalecoms.
