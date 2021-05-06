Children enjoy museum's new 'fantastical' backyard

The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian was alive with the sounds of kids playing outside on Thursday, running through tunnels, blowing bubbles and playing with water in a stream.
The youngsters were the among the first visitors to the museum’s outdoor exhibit gallery, which opened on Thursday. Six weeks after the museum’s indoor exhibits opened, visitors can now traverse the museum’s 25,000 square foot outdoor experience called “My Fantastical Backyard.”
Katie Sims, owner of the Meridian daycare program Hands for Learning, took her daycare children to the museum on Thursday.
“They get a chance to run and play and meet new friends,” she said of the outdoor space.
“The backyard — be it something that’s just right out your backdoor or the neighborhood park — this is a transformational part of childhood. It’s such an important part,” said the museum’s executive director, Liz Wilson, at a ribbon-cutting for the outdoor experience. “It’s where we build forts, we weather the elements and we go on journeys to distant lands.”
Wilson told The Meridian Star that while she and her colleagues were planning the outdoor experience, they considered that many children don’t have access to a backyard. The outdoor exhibit gallery can serve as a backyard for these children.
“Our goal as we set out was to create this magical backdrop for children to create their own journey and go on their own quest in their own backyard — a backyard designed just for them,” Wilson said.
She noted that journeys are a part of children’s literature. Literacy is one of the museum’s educational initiatives, and so is health and nutrition.
“Being able to promote active lifestyles as well as foster the creativity that is present in children’s literature is … something that we’ve strived to accomplish in this space,” she said, referring to the outdoor experience.
The work of Meridian native Edgar Parker, who was a children’s book author and illustrator, is incorporated in “My Fantastical Backyard.” Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian collaborated with the Mississippi Museum of Art to include images of characters from Parker’s stories in the exhibit gallery. In the “Enchanted Garden,” for example, a jackrabbit invites guests to tend the garden.
The garden is one of the six experiences in “My Fantastical Backyard.” Others include the “Wandering Woods,” which allows children to wind through paths and tunnels. There's also “Honeycomb Hill,” which allows kids to walk across honeycomb panels and navigate balance beams that sit on the ground.
The outdoor exhibit gallery also includes a stream and waterfall, a giant sandbox and a greenspace called the “Lazy Lawn.”
“Sometimes just that blank slate of a lawn is where our creativity can really take shape and children will begin to create their own world,” Wilson said.
Summer Winstead and her 5-year-old son Kasen, who visited MCM-Meridian on Thursday, said that Meridian used to not to have many activities for kids to participate in.
But now that the museum is open, Winstead said she and Kasem - an only child - visit the attraction “just about every day.”
“This is a great place for him to come that’s safe and fun and playful,” she said, adding that her son can interact with other children at the museum.
In the outdoor experience, Winstead’s son loves the “Wandering Woods” and the stream.
Newton County resident Raven Hillie said the outdoor space has a lot of things for kids to do. Her children liked the colorful tiny houses.
Isa Hall, whose family is one of the sponsors of the outdoor experience, said the space is “wonderful.” She said it allows her children to run, play and explore.
“My kids love to be outside, and so this is a great addition to the inside part,” Hall said.
MCM-Meridian’s indoor exhibits opened to the public on March 27. Many of the indoor exhibits are inspired by East Mississippi, such as a theater that resembles the Riley Center and a water table that is modeled after Dunn’s Falls and the Chunky River.
