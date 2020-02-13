Child shooting leads to delinquency charge for Meridian woman

Bianca Moorman / The Meridian Star

Angela Shantel Chaney, 29, appears in Meridian city court Thursday to face a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child. The charge relates to a Jan. 14 incident of a 9-year-old girl who was shot by an 8-year-old cousin when they were left unsupervised in a home in the 2100 block of Ninth Avenue, police said.