Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident that killed a 5-year-old child Saturday night in Marion.
The accident happened around 8:44 p.m. at the intersection of Old Country Club Road and Highway 39 North, MPD Det. Rochester Anderson said.
Anderson said a mid-size vehicle heading eastbound collided with an SUV heading north on Highway 39. The mid-size vehicle flipped twice before coming to a stop, he said.
A 5-year-old child riding in the mid-size vehicle died at the scene, while a 7-year old and a woman in the vehicle were also injured. The 7-year-old was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a hospital in Jackson.
The woman in the vehicle was treated at a local hospital.
The 17-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The identity of the victim was not immediately released and no charges were filed in the case.
