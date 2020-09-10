Child dies following incident at Dunn's Fall

A 9-year-old girl is dead following an incident at Dunn's Falls over the weekend.
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said the child died Tuesday at a hospital at Jackson. The child's identity was not released.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is investigating the case, but would not release any details on the incident until the investigation is complete.
The park in Enterprise is part of the Pat Harrison Waterway District.
