Chief's community approach sparks growth of Lauderdale Volunteer Fire Department

LAUDERDALE — When she was living in Detroit Ora Smith was told she should consider being a firefighter, but thought it was a job for her sister.
After living in Meridian and seeing the need, however, Smith has embraced her role as chief of the Lauderdale Volunteer Fire Department.
“Never in a million years would I put myself in this position,” she said.
Smith – who is also the assistant chief at Center Ridge – has settled into her role as the head of the Lauderdale crew.
She became chief more than a year ago, and is the first African American woman to hold the position.
“It feels great, because I was always the one trying to be a trailblazer, so this is a first for me,” Smith said. "I hope I'm being a positive role model."
The Detroit native came to Meridian about 20 years ago and became interested in the fire service after not seeing a department nearby like she did in her old neighborhood.
With training and hard work, Smith worked her way up to chief, taking over the slot when it became open in early 2019.
“I've just been working and doing everything I can to be able to serve this community and the keep community safe,” Smith said.
One focus during the COVID-19 crisis is maintaining a presence in the community, she said.
“Letting the community know we are still here, and we are here to serve,” Smith said. “Knowing that we are here during the event of an emergency.”
Another goal is to increase the size of the department. Before Smith became fire chief, the department was down to just six members. Those numbers have improved dramatically: now there are 34 active members on the roster.
Smith said the community has bought into her idea of family interaction, which has helped increase membership.
When she first became chief, Smith made it her mission to engage the community. Meeting people at family events is more productive than meeting them during emergencies, she said.
“I don’t want a (fire) scene to be the first place where we work together,” she said.
That approach seems to be working, said Jake Gregory, who has been a firefighter for the last nine years.
“She's made it more like a family instead of a random volunteer fire department,” Gregory said.
Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Coordinator Allan Dover said he choose Smith because of her ability to lead.
He described her as a role model.
Quincy Hughes, who has been with the department for two years, agrees.
“With her being a black female, I like to be supportive of her,” he said.
Smith, who teaches at Carver Middle School when she isn't fighting fires, hopes to inspire the younger generation to consider serving as volunteer firefighters.
“I've seen the spark in the students I teach,” Smith said. “I've had a lot of females say that (firefighting) is what they want to do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.