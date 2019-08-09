Three Meridian police officers placed on administrative leave due to an investigation from the state auditor's office are no longer employed with the city.
Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose confirmed the officers were sent letters stating that their employment with the city would end on May 16.
Dubose said the officers are appealing to the civil service commission, which will decide if they should have been fired or if they will get their jobs back. Both Dubose and the state auditor's office declined to identify the three officers.
“They will get a due process,” Dubose said.
A representative from the state auditor's office said they could not comment or confirm on any pending investigations, but Dubose said that office is handling the criminal side of the case, while the city is responsible for violations of police department and city policies, Dubose said.
Weston Lindemann, who represents Ward 5 on the city council, said the allegations involve fraudulent time sheets. The state auditor's office became involved when the issue was brought to its attention about a year ago, Lindemann said.
The state auditor's office will determine if the officers will be required to make restitution to the city, Dubose said.
